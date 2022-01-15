Menu
Ashley Weigand
1992 - 2022
BORN
1992
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Ashley Nicole Weigand

Ashley Nicole Weigand, 29, of Holmesville, formerly of Moundsville, WV, passed away on January 13, 2022. She was born on May 29, 1992 and grew up in Moundsville. At the age of thirteen, they moved to Bagdad, AZ and she graduated from Bagdad High School in 2010. She then attended Yavapai College in Prescott, AZ. In 2015, she moved to Nebraska. Ashley was a loving daughter and sister with an infectious smile. She enjoyed spending time with her family, writing, and playing video games. She was Baptist by faith.

Survivors include her parents, Richard and Susan (Elza) Weigand; brother, Dalton Weigand and fiancée, Jocelyn Morgan of Beatrice; grandmother, Judith Weigand of Proctor WV; aunts, Linda (Jerry) Blake of Moundsville, WV, and Deborah (Terry) Simms of Proctor, WV; uncle, Frank (Tina) Elza of Moundsville, WV; numerous cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Wanda Elza; paternal grandfather, Bernard Weigand; cousin, Linda Sadaly.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. You can view the service online by going to the funeral home's website and click on the "Livestream" link. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
19
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a lovely young lady to teach in Bagdad. She was curious and made being her English teacher easy. My condolences to her family in her passing.
Sarah Mcroberts
School
January 19, 2022
Such a sweet girl. I had the pleasure to care for her while she was in the hospital. Seeing her smiling face made my work day so much better. She was always so greatful and thankful for her care. She will be missed
Andrea Piontkowski
January 15, 2022
