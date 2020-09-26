B. "Brad" Manes

B. "Brad" Manes, 61 years of age, of Lincoln passed away at Bryan Medical Center East Thursday morning, September 24, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1958 in Lincoln to Byron and Doris (Elwood) Manes and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1977. Brad and Julie Wrightsman were married on August 28, 1993. For most of his working life, Brad installed security equipment working for several local companies and then as a self-employed subcontractor-Security Systems Plus. Most recently he installed residential HVAC for Greens Furnace and Plumbing. Brad enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling and tinkering in the garage. He was a good friend to many and a proud father.

Survivors include his wife Julie of Lincoln; daughter Paige Manes and her friend Matt Hellbusch of Omaha; brothers Ron Manes and wife Ann of Beatrice and Rich Wade and friend Vicki Simon of Julian; sisters Rhonda Hardin and husband Doug of DeWitt and Nicole Allen and husband Jared of Florida; an uncle Clint Elwood and cousin Linda Elwood of Seattle; several nieces and nephews; and "brothers from other mothers" Jere Penkava and David Behrens. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Richard Wade, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Connie Carpenter officiating. Interment will be in the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state Sunday from 12:00-9:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00 p.m., and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home. The family requests that masks be worn at any of the public events listed and casual attire is welcomed. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Brad's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.