Beckham "Beck" J. Hale passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Omaha at Hospice House. Death took only a minute, but he lived 95 years, so we will be celebrating that life. Beck was always kind, never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. The last words I heard him speak was "thank you" to one of his nurses. Beckham was born May 4, 1925 in Roca to Mabel Tally Hale and Crittenton Beckham Hale and graduated from Firth High School. He served as a Marine in the Pacific during WWII and afterward took advantage of the GI Bill to attend Flight Training School. He loved flying his own plane and was a flight instructor. He loved teaching others to fly and was proud to have taught his son Randy at age 16 to fly. Another thing he was proud of was building a small experimental plane in his garage! Singing was also a passion of his. He sang in high school competitions and later at many weddings, funerals, church choirs and with the Homestead Harmonizers. One highlight was during a special concert on the White House Lawn, he sang the 1st verse of Amazing Grace as a solo. Beck's professional career began at Oldfather's Tires in Beatrice. He later owned the recapping portion of the business and a second recapping shop in Fairbury. He ran those businesses until his retirement. Beck married Freda Weiss of Virginia and raised two children, Becky and Randy in Beatrice. He was a devoted family man and remained very close to his sisters and brothers. All of us shared weekends boating, skiing, camping and "horsing" around in 4-H.

Survivors include daughter Becky Wise and husband Chuck from Omaha, son Randy Hale and wife Debra of Sandy, UT; grandchildren Megan Wise de Valdez and husband Rodolfo of San Antonio, TX, John Wise and wife Becki of Lincoln, Nicholas Hale and wife Lauren of Pocatello, ID, Adam Hale and wife Krista of Pocatello, ID; twelve great-grandchildren; cousins, Letha Talley Boerrighter of Wymore and Betty Weiskamp Bennington of Colorado Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his dear aunt Margaret Weiskamp, Freda Weiss Hale and Myra Pape Hale; brothers, Merle and Harold; and sisters, Dorthy Baumfalk and Marie Kenney.

Private family graveside services will be held in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in Charge of arrangements.