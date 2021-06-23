Menu
Bernice Ruyle
Bernice Fay Ruyle

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St, Lincoln with Father Robert Barnhill celebrating the Mass. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St in Lincoln. Memorials are suggested in Bernice's name to Gage County 4-H or Adoration Sisters Auxiliary.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St John the Apostle Catholic Church
7601 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
Christian love and sympathy to all of the families especially Lawrence and Mona and Maurice and Iloa. May God grant you Hs comfort, love and peace. Love, Theria Rockemann
Theria Rockemann
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sorry we are not able to attend. Waited three months for specialists appointment for my eye Have diseases in eye like mom. You are in our thoughts and prayers Bernice will be missed by so many relatives, friends. May she Rest In Peace and may GOD bless her
Janice Duensing Zoubek
Family
June 24, 2021
We are sad to hear about Bernice´s passing. Our family has wonderful memories of our children playing with the Ruyle children on Steinway Rd. Bill and the ETV family send their condolences as well, Pat and Bill Ramsay
Pat and Bill Ramsay
Friend
June 24, 2021
