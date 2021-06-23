Bernice Fay Ruyle

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St, Lincoln with Father Robert Barnhill celebrating the Mass. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St in Lincoln. Memorials are suggested in Bernice's name to Gage County 4-H or Adoration Sisters Auxiliary.