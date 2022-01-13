Menu
Bernice Ullman
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Bernice M. (Frerichs) Ullman

Bernice M. (Frerichs) Ullman, 82 of Lincoln, passed away January 11, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born south of Beatrice to Grace (Wallman) & Reinhard Frerichs. Married Sylvester (Buss) Ullman in 1960. After settling in Lincoln, she spent her time raising children and participating in volunteer activities such as PTA Presidency, voting, and altar society. She found time to indulge her love of music by becoming members of various jams by playing accordion and entertaining others. She was a teacher's aide for 6 years in the Lincoln Public Schools and worked 24 years at State Farm Insurance before retiring.

Survived by children Anthony, Gerald (Brooke), John (Shelly), Sue (Dennis) Siekman, and Monica (Patrick) Dority; grandchildren Brandon (Angie), Nick, & Dylan Ullman, Dan (Chelsea), Craig Siekman, Samantha, and Thomas Mendenhall; great-grandchildren, Natalie Siekman, Daxton & Ledger Ullman; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband Sylvester; parents; and sisters Angie Weers & Dorothy Schroeder.

Viewing 1-7 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, family receiving friends from 4:30-6:30 p.m., followed by a Rosary 7 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln. Officiating: Fr. Troy Schweiger. Burial: 2:00 p.m. Friday in St. Joseph's Cemetery Beatrice. Memorials to the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
13
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
13
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, NE
Jan
14
Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry that your Mom passed. She and your Dad were my neighbors right across the street. Bernie was so happy to move, once she made up her mind. Lol. We used to walk together on occasion. On July 4th, we'd sit in her driveway and watch the neighbors light fireworks. Wonderful memories. She was a great lady. I'm so lucky I got to know her.
Kathy Schultz
January 27, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of Bernice. I attended jam sessions too and so enjoyed her accordion playing. She was a dear friend. Condolences to the family.
Delores Hunt
January 14, 2022
We want to offer condolences and sympathy to all the family. Pray the Lord be with you and console you at this time.
Marilda Kisling, Gilbert Wallman and Mary Griggs
Family
January 13, 2022
I worked with your mom at the beginning of my career at State Farm and enjoyed hearing her stories about her kids & family. She was funny, ornery & just fun to be around. I cherish the times we had back then. May your mom rest in peace.
Rasmussen Mary
January 13, 2022
Emily Deines
January 13, 2022
It was an honor to work with Bernice for many years but also being a near neighbor! Blessings to her family at this time & forever.
Pamela Trehearn
Work
January 13, 2022
