I'm so sorry that your Mom passed. She and your Dad were my neighbors right across the street. Bernie was so happy to move, once she made up her mind. Lol. We used to walk together on occasion. On July 4th, we'd sit in her driveway and watch the neighbors light fireworks. Wonderful memories. She was a great lady. I'm so lucky I got to know her.

Kathy Schultz January 27, 2022