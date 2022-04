Berniece M. Wieters Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, St. John's Lutheran Church, Lanham, KS. Memorials established in the Odell and Hanover communities. Berniece died April 24, 2020. A private burial was held April 30, 2020, St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Lanham. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home, Fairbury.



Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Jun. 26 to Jul. 10, 2021.