Beatrice Daily Sun
Beryl Beerenstrauch
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A family prayer services will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Beryl's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel
203 W. Fillmore Avenue, DeWitt, NE
Mar
3
Service
10:15a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
209 North Quince, DeWitt, NE
Mar
3
Service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
209 North Quince, DeWitt, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe Sevy
February 27, 2021
