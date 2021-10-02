Bette Lou Perry

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Reverend Ken McQueen Sr. officiating. The service will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery at a later date. The body will lie in state Sunday from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday until the time of the service at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bette's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.