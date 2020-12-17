Menu
Betty Hevelone
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE

Betty Jane (Harris) Hevelone

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, with Doctor Reverend Douglas Delp officiating. The service will also be livestreamed via Adams and Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at www.adamsswanson.com Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CDC Covid 19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested but not required.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ft. McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Granddaughters grow a bond with their grandmothers. A bond that cannot be torn apart by anything. A grandmother will walk along them through it all. Help them from the highest points of their lives to the weatest. Grandmother's may pass, but the memories they left behind will last forever. Also the life lessons they taught along the way and the little secrets to life to have us pass on as well. I will love and miss you, until we meet again.
Hayleigh Washa
Family
December 17, 2020
She was a special person was so kind when we all lived in Sutton Will always remember talking to her when visiting my sister in Grand Island.
Jeannie [Mohnike] Thompson
December 16, 2020
We were so lucky to have such a wonderful and caring person in our life. She was always there to listen and give advise. She was a very special mom and we will miss you so much. See you later mom and we love you!
Dennis Hevelone
Son
December 15, 2020
I have so many fond memories of my Great Grandma Betty that it's hard to choose just one favorite. She was always so excited for family to visit. I am so thankful for the time we were able to spend with her. May she rest in peace, reunited with Great Grandpa and the rest of her family and friends in Heaven. We will miss her greatly until we see her again.
Samaantha Balderston
Grandchild
December 15, 2020
