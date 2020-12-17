Granddaughters grow a bond with their grandmothers. A bond that cannot be torn apart by anything. A grandmother will walk along them through it all. Help them from the highest points of their lives to the weatest. Grandmother's may pass, but the memories they left behind will last forever. Also the life lessons they taught along the way and the little secrets to life to have us pass on as well. I will love and miss you, until we meet again.

Hayleigh Washa Family December 17, 2020