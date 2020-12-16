Betty Jane (Harris) Hevelone

Betty Jane Harris Hevelone, 97, of North Platte, passed away December 13, 2020 in North Platte. Betty was born at Table Rock to Earl and Effie (Moyer) Harris on April 19, 1923. She grew up in the Wymore/Blue Springs area where the family farmed. On April 21, 1941, Betty married the love of her life, Keith Hardy Hevelone, at Marysville, KS. They were married for 72 years until his passing on November 18, 2013. Born to this union were 3 children; James Lee, Norma Jean and Dennis Keith. Betty worked with her husband for many years at Beatrice Sun Times in Beatrice, Clay County News in Sutton and Albee Printing in Grand Island. In 1969, they moved to Grand Island where she was employed at St. Francis Medical Center for 16 years, retiring in 1988. They also lived in Ogallala for a few years. In 1996, they moved to their present home in North Platte. Betty was active in church circles, the American Legion Auxiliary; as a past president, the Eagles Auxiliary; awarded Mother of the Year, and the Shriners Hospital Auxiliary 8 and 40. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, cooking and spending time with her family. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Effie (Moyer) Harris; husband Keith Hardy Hevelone; brother Kenneth Harris; sister Berniece Overlees. Survived by her sister Donna Dike; her 3 children James Lee (Barbara) Hevelone, Norma Jean Petzoldt and Dennis Keith (Cathy) Hevelone; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, with Doctor Reverend Douglas Delp officiating. Visitation will be noon to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The service will also be livestreamed via Adams and Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at www.adamsswanson.com Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CDC Covid 19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested but not required.