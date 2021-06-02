Betty J. Jurgens

Betty J. Jurgens, age 92 of Wymore passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. She was born in Odell on February 12, 1929 to John O. and Tena (Tjaden) Gerdes and baptized at Immanuel (Stateline) Lutheran Church on March 3, 1929. Betty was confirmed in her Lutheran faith on April 18, 1943 and received her first Holy Communion on April 25, 1943. She was a 1947 graduate of Wymore High School. On February 12, 1950, she was united in marriage to Delmer J. Jurgens. Betty worked at Wymore National Bank, and then as a bookkeeper at Marysville Sale Barn and Beatrice 77 Livestock. She and Delmer were founding members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wymore. She was very active in her church circle and played organ for many years. She was a member of the Happy Homemaker Extension Club and several card parties. She enjoyed playing BINGO, sewing, quilting, crocheting, baking, gardening, canning, was an avid Kansas City Royals fan, but above all else, Betty loved spending time with her family.

Those left to mourn her passing are her children, Rick Jurgens and wife Vicky of Wymore, Nancy Coffey and husband Jim of Omaha; grandchildren, Nick Thompson and wife Samantha of Beatrice, Garrett Thompson and significant other Cassidy Dixon of Aurora, CO, Justice Coffey and wife Amanda of Omaha, Lindsay Coffey of Omaha, and Connor Coffey and significant other Evann Martin of Urbandale, IA; great-grandchildren, Adeline Thompson and Landon Coffey; brother, Delmar Gerdes of Wymore; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Delmer Jurgens (2009).

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wymore with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. A private family burial will take place prior to the service. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel (Stateline) Lutheran Church and Our Savior's Lutheran Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Betty's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.