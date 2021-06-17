Menu
Betty Schuller
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

BettyAnn Margaret Schuller

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. To view the service online, please go to Fox Funeral Home's website and click on the link provided. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jun
17
Burial
Evergreen Home Cemetery
Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Blessings to all of Betty's family from the staff at Belleair.
Lisa Goodwin
Other
June 17, 2021
Robert Evans
June 16, 2021
Betty so glad you are no longer in pain. You will have to have a good visit with mom & dad. I have a lots of good memories with you and your girls. Lovd & blessings.
Mavis Newtin
June 15, 2021
