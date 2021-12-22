Menu
Betty Stevens
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Betty Jo (Craig) Stevens

Betty Jo (Craig) Stevens, 83 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on June 9, 1938 in Wymore to Enis and Thelma (Creek) Craig. Betty Jo married Sam Stevens on February 16, 1956 in Topeka, KS. She worked 24 years at the Beatrice Lutheran Hospital, 7 years at Beatrice Feed Service, 7 years at Petstuff and 8 years at Twin Rivers. Betty Jo enjoyed camping, fishing, visiting with people and her cat, Kitty.

Betty Jo is survived by her husband, Sam; daughter, Debra Lewis and husband Marty of Humboldt; grandchildren, Alexis Stallbaumer and husband Curtis, Lance Lewis; one great-grandson on the way; sisters-in-law, Florence Stevens of Lilly, PA, Dorothy Stevens, Gerri Stevens, both of Gallitzin, PA; brother-in-law, Edward Duke of Canfield, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Lynsay Jo Lewis; sister, Dorothy Ralston and husband Paul; brothers, Marion "Jack" Craig and wife Pat, Larry Craig; brothers-in-law, Robert Stevens, George Stevens, John Stevens; and sister-in-law, Anna Marie Duke.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst as celebrant. Masks are encouraged by the family. Inurnment will follow in the Wymore Cemetery. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Beatrice, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You have my deepest sympathy. My heart is broken and I will miss my dear friend. My the Lord give you strength and courage to carry on. God Bless!
Margaret "Maggie" Higgins
Friend
December 27, 2021
Just read & heard of Jo's passing, remembering the great times we had camping ,fishing, and the many Samborees along with the spoiling of Dons dogs. My heart knows that she is in heaven.
Rita Meyer
December 26, 2021
I remember Betty coming to our home in the country. She all ways had a smile. I will remember thing that she told me many years ago. Sam and Deb and family my thoughts and prayer are with you at this time
Liz Zahm
Friend
December 24, 2021
Blessings and sadness in my reach out to you Sam.
Wayne Price
Other
December 23, 2021
