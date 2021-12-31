Betty Jo (Craig) Stevens

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst as celebrant. Masks are encouraged by the family. Inurnment will follow in the Wymore Cemetery. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.