Betty Stevens
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Betty Jo (Craig) Stevens

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst as celebrant. Masks are encouraged by the family. Inurnment will follow in the Wymore Cemetery. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You have my deepest sympathy. My heart is broken and I will miss my dear friend. My the Lord give you strength and courage to carry on. God Bless!
Margaret "Maggie" Higgins
Friend
December 27, 2021
Just read & heard of Jo's passing, remembering the great times we had camping ,fishing, and the many Samborees along with the spoiling of Dons dogs. My heart knows that she is in heaven.
Rita Meyer
December 26, 2021
I remember Betty coming to our home in the country. She all ways had a smile. I will remember thing that she told me many years ago. Sam and Deb and family my thoughts and prayer are with you at this time
Liz Zahm
Friend
December 24, 2021
Blessings and sadness in my reach out to you Sam.
Wayne Price
Other
December 23, 2021
