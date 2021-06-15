Menu
BettyAnn Margaret Schuller
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

BettyAnn Margaret Schuller

BettyAnn Margaret Schuller, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Largo, FL. She was born on October 1, 1946 in rural DeWitt to Reinhardt and Margaret (Harms) Scheiding. Betty was baptized and confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She attended Beatrice High School and graduated in 1964. Betty married Steven Schuller in 1968. Betty attended the Lincoln School of Commerce and later attended UNL. She worked at Miller & Paine, Dot Drug as a retail associate for many years and worked in various secretarial positions including KZUM Radio and the University of Nebraska. She retired happily from Lincoln's Golds Parking. She was a member of the Lutheran faith and attended American Lutheran Church of Lincoln with her children for many years. She enjoyed collecting angels and spending time with her family and friends. She liked shopping, dining and trying new places but also had her favorites. She loved her cat Miya very much. She lived for ten years in Omaha before enjoying her final eights years in the sun and out of the snow in Florida.

Survivors include her three daughters, Desa Schuller, Newport Ritchey, FL, Dawnelle Sessions of Omaha, and Deleree Schuller of Newport Ritchey, FL; grandchildren, Elliott (Alicia) Schuller of Lincoln, Lorenzo Sessions of Omaha, Ashlee Steele of Little Rock, AR, Andre Sessions of Omaha, and Alvin Steele of Newport Ritchey, FL; seven great-grandchildren; nephews, Kurt (Kristine) Sixel, Brett Sixel; great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhardt and Margaret (Harms) Scheiding; sister, Marilyn Sixel; nephews, Scott Sixel and Mark Sixel.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. To view the service online, please go to Fox Funeral Home's website and click on the link provided. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jun
17
Burial
Evergreen Home Cemetery
Beatrice, NE
Blessings to all of Betty's family from the staff at Belleair.
Lisa Goodwin
Other
June 17, 2021
Robert Evans
June 16, 2021
Betty so glad you are no longer in pain. You will have to have a good visit with mom & dad. I have a lots of good memories with you and your girls. Lovd & blessings.
Mavis Newtin
June 15, 2021
