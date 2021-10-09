Beverly "Jean" Paneitz

Beverly "Jean" Paneitz, 87 of Beatrice passed into the presence of her Lord on October 6, 2021. She was born on June 8, 1934 to Melvin Harold "Jack" Wright and Doris (Vicars) Wright in Beatrice. She attended Beatrice Public Schools. Jean married Melford C. "Hap" Zoubek on June 17, 1950 in Marysville, KS. They lived many places during his service in the military. She was a record setting District Manager for Avon cosmetics for 22 years, earning trips to Chicago, New York and Hawaii. She married Vernon Paneitz of Fairbury on August 19, 1966 in Papillion. She retired from Maverick Media where she sold advertising for the Penny Press. She owned and operated the Personett House Bed & Breakfast in Fairbury and served on the Jefferson County Visitors Committee.

Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, parents Jack Wright and Doris Read, son Jeffrey Scott Paneitz, brother Ronald Wright, half brother Robert Wright and half sister Kay Allington. She is survived by son Doug "Rocco" Zoubek (Gigi) of Ninilchik, AK and their daughters, ZiZi (Eric) Hanson and Jacelle (Rob) Gibson, both of Alaska; daughter Tamara Sylvester (Jim) of Clay Center, KS, their daughter Amanda Matherly (Bryan), Topeka, KS, and son Christopher Reed, El Paso, TX; great -grandchildren Sydney, Braden, Haylee, and Carter; special friends Robert and Judith Kluge and family and Tommy and Lisa Denton; and her beloved canine companion, Scarlet.

Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 1025 N. 16th Street, Beatrice under the direction of Gerdes -Meyer Funeral Home of Fairbury. Visitation: Monday 1:00-8:00 p.m. with family greeting 6-8 p.m. at Gerdes Meyer. Visitation to precede service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church in Beatrice. Burial at 2:00 p.m. Fairbury Cemetery. Memorials to First Baptist Church, Beatrice Humane Society or Nebraska Heart Association. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com