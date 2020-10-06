Bonnie L. Workman

Bonnie L. (Hummel) Workman, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. She was born on May 31, 1928 near Fairbury to Erwin and Wilma (Ruhnke) Hummel. Bonnie was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church near Daykin and graduated from Fairbury High School in 1945. She married Lawrence Workman on April 24, 1949 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church near Daykin. They moved from Fairbury to Beatrice in 1964 and Bonnie retired from the Beatrice State Developmental Center after 25 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice and enjoyed gardening, bike riding, camping, traveling, church activities and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Lawrence; sons, Kevin of Denton, Larry and wife Teresa of Plymouth; daughter, Janis Banks of Byron; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Joshua Alpaugh; and sister, Lolita Nolte.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.