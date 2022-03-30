Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Oesterich
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Bonnie Jean Oestreich

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Reverend Daryn Bahn officiating. These services will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Thursday. Family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bonnie's online guestbook and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.