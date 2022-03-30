Bonnie Jean Oestreich

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Reverend Daryn Bahn officiating. These services will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Thursday. Family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bonnie's online guestbook and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.