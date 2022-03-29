Bonnie Jean Oestreich

Bonnie Jean Kearns was born on July 13, 1923 in Fact, KS, to George and Bertha (Mickle) Kearns. She attended school through the eighth grade and later received her GED. On August 26, 1944, she eloped and was united in marriage to Wilbur H "Pete" Oestreich while he was on weekend furlough in Little Rock, AR. It was a union that lasted 74 years until Pete's death on September 18, 2018. Together they owned a dance hall called the Club Royal in Linn, KS, before the couple and three young children (Wesley, Wayne and Denise) moved to Beatrice. While living in Beatrice, Bonnie was a busy mother and homemaker. Over the coming years, their fourth child (Donnetta) was added to the family. Bonnie became an accomplished cake decorator and pie maker. She worked in several local cafes as cook and pie maker; among them were Beatrice Good Samaritan, Eleanor's Café, Daylight Donut, Henry's Bowl, Country Club and the Beatrice Sale Barn. She became a supplier of homemade pies to countless neighbors and women's clubs. It was not uncommon for her bake more than a dozen pies in a morning. She and Pete enjoyed square dancing, card clubs and many dinners and benefits supporting St. Paul's Lutheran School. Later in life, she crocheted many afghans for grandchildren and spent hours with her two daughters and Pete making craft items to sell at local Craft Fairs. On the evening of March 27, 2022, God peacefully called Bonnie home to heaven at the age of 98 years, 8 months.

She is survived by their four children Wesley Oestreich and wife Linda E. of Lincoln, Wayne Oestreich and wife Linda L. of Beatrice, Denise Spilker and husband Kirk of Virginia and Donnetta Hajek and husband Ted of Odell; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. Also, one brother-in-law, Clarence Oestreich; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents George and Bertha Kearns, husband Wilbur "Pete", sister Lucy Veatch, brother Elmer Kearns, 4 sisters-in-law, and 2 brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Reverend Daryn Bahn officiating. These services will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Thursday. Family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bonnie's online guestbook and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.