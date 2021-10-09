Menu
Bonnie M. Strayer
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Bonnie M. Strayer

Bonnie M. Strayer, 86, of Beatrice passed away on October 4, 2021, at Gold Crest Retirement Center of Adams. She was born in Wymore to Orall and Justine (Mick) Stull on February 22, 1935 and grew up in the area. Bonnie married Ronald Lyons and shortly after moved to Arizona. After Ronald's death, she moved back to Nebraska. Bonnie married Berl Strayer and for a brief time they lived in Crete before moving to Odell. After Berl's death, she moved to Beatrice. She enjoyed crafting, playing cards, games, puzzles and loved birds.

Survivors include her son, Kyle (Janice) Duntz; daughter, Cindy Lyons-Miley; sister, Becky Jenkins; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Ronald; second husband, Berl; infant son, Ricky Lyons; sister, Bernice Sullivan; granddaughter, Alyssa Crome.

Per Bonnie's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no public services. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society in her name. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 9, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.