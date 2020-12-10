Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Bonnie L. Trauernicht
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Bonnie L. Trauernicht

Bonnie L. (Theasmeyer) Trauernicht, 76, of Beatrice, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 27, 1943 in Beatrice to Dale and Fern (Mailahn) Theasmeyer. She attended and graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Hilary Trauernicht on May 31, 1964 in Beatrice. To this union, they were blessed with one child, Kimberly. Bonnie and Hilary made their home in Beatrice, where Bonnie worked for Beatrice Bakery and Beatrice Public Schools. In retirement, Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and watching Husker sports.

Survivors include husband Hilary of Beatrice; one daughter, Kimberly Trauernicht of Castle Pines, CO; brother, Duane (Marles) Theasmeyer of Crete; brother-in-law, Rolland (Norma) Trauernicht of Windsor, CO; sisters-in-law, Waunita Theasmeyer and Pauline (Jim) Bauer, both of Beatrice; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. She was proceeded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary Theasmeyer; parents-in-laws, Herman and Marie (Jurgens) Trauernicht.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
Hilary, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I just read this.
Lillian Dieckhoff Fritch
December 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Amy Dusenbery
December 11, 2020
Kim- I remember your Mom as such a kind and gentle person. Sending love and prayers to you and the rest of your family. May your memories of all the good times you had together bring you peace and comfort.
Anne Ehlers
December 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Kim!! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!
Natalie Fraunfelter
Friend
December 10, 2020
