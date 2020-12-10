Bonnie L. Trauernicht

Bonnie L. (Theasmeyer) Trauernicht, 76, of Beatrice, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 27, 1943 in Beatrice to Dale and Fern (Mailahn) Theasmeyer. She attended and graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Hilary Trauernicht on May 31, 1964 in Beatrice. To this union, they were blessed with one child, Kimberly. Bonnie and Hilary made their home in Beatrice, where Bonnie worked for Beatrice Bakery and Beatrice Public Schools. In retirement, Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and watching Husker sports.

Survivors include husband Hilary of Beatrice; one daughter, Kimberly Trauernicht of Castle Pines, CO; brother, Duane (Marles) Theasmeyer of Crete; brother-in-law, Rolland (Norma) Trauernicht of Windsor, CO; sisters-in-law, Waunita Theasmeyer and Pauline (Jim) Bauer, both of Beatrice; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. She was proceeded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary Theasmeyer; parents-in-laws, Herman and Marie (Jurgens) Trauernicht.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.