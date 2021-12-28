Brian Lee Spier

Brian Lee Spier, 43 years of age, of Lincoln passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born on September 20, 1978 in Beatrice to Ronald Jr. and Gwenivere (Utteridge) Spier. Brian graduated from Beatrice High School and attained a degree in Audio and Recording Technology from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Although Brian was diagnosed at a young age with Muscular Dystrophy, he never let it affect his determination in life attending many concerts like Metallica, air shows and races. He married Erica Brock and they later divorced. Brian enjoyed music, concerts, electronics, sweet rides, illegal exhaust, smokey burnouts, loud subwoofers and time with his sons and family.

Brian is survived by his sons, Dylan and Carson of Omaha; mother, Gwen Spier; sister, Vicki Warren, both of Beatrice; special friend, Carol Kayton of Holdrege; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father on December 15, 2021; an aunt and grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Dale Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.