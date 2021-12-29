Brian Lee Spier

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Dale Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.