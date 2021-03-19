Menu
Carolyn Eltiste
FUNERAL HOME
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
202 NORTH 3RD STREET
Tecumseh, NE

Carolyn L. (Behrends) Eltiste

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at the St. Paul's United Church of Christ (Maple Grove), rural Tecumseh with Rev. Eric Biehl officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page and on 88.7 FM radio broadcast for those choosing to stay in their vehicles. Visitation will be held from 1- 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Interment will be in the Vesta Cemetery, rural Tecumseh. Online condolences may be left @ www.wherrymortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry you have lost such a special person. Such shock for those of us in the Auburn area. She will be missed by so many.
Pat Lunzmann
March 18, 2021
To my beautiful and dear sister, I simply cannot grasp that you´re no longer here. I know you are with our Lord Jesus Christ but my pain-like that of the hundreds of people whose lives you touched-runs very deep. I miss you terribly. Much love.
Corrie Thies
March 16, 2021
