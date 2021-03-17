Menu
Carolyn Eltiste
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
202 NORTH 3RD STREET
Tecumseh, NE

Carolyn Eltiste, Tecumseh

August 24, 1950 - March 15, 2021


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry you have lost such a special person. Such shock for those of us in the Auburn area. She will be missed by so many.
Pat Lunzmann
March 18, 2021
To my beautiful and dear sister, I simply cannot grasp that you´re no longer here. I know you are with our Lord Jesus Christ but my pain-like that of the hundreds of people whose lives you touched-runs very deep. I miss you terribly. Much love.
Corrie Thies
March 16, 2021
