I am so sorry you have lost such a special person. Such shock for those of us in the Auburn area. She will be missed by so many.
Pat Lunzmann
March 18, 2021
To my beautiful and dear sister, I simply cannot grasp that you´re no longer here. I know you are with our Lord Jesus Christ but my pain-like that of the hundreds of people whose lives you touched-runs very deep. I miss you terribly. Much love.