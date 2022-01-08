Menu
Cary Lawrence
Terry-Christie Funeral Home
308 West Walnut Street
Waterville, KS

Cary E. Lawrence. Sr.

Viewing will begin at noon on Sunday, with visitation between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at Christie-Anderes Funeral Home in Waterville, KS. Funeral Services are planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Christie-Anderes Funeral Home in Waterville with Pastor Jackie Creek officiating. A recording of "Go Rest High On That Mountain" will be played. Casket Bearers include Christian Perez, Austin Lawrence, Jessie Perez, Armando Perez, Isaiah Perez and Brody Lawrence. Burial with military honors provided by the Honor's Detail at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and the George Bedford Post 169 of the American Legion in Blue Rapids will be at Fairmont Cemetery in Blue Rapids. Memorials are suggested to Cary Lawrence Memorial and may be sent in care of Christie-Anderes Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, KS 66548. Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Viewing
12:00p.m.
KS
Jan
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Terry-Christie Funeral Home
308 West Walnut Street, Waterville, KS
Jan
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Terry-Christie Funeral Home
308 West Walnut Street, Waterville, KS
