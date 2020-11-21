Charles "Chuck" P. Brown

Charles "Chuck" Patrick Brown, 78, of Beatrice died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 13, 1942 at Vliets, Kan. He was baptized at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice on April 10, 1955. He lived in both Vliets and Frankfort, Kan. during his childhood and at Pawnee City, before moving to Beatrice. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. He married Arlyss Fritzen in 1960 at Fairbury. Chuck worked at Lincoln Bottling for four years as a route salesman, four years for Meadow Gold as a route salesman, LaVern Fritzen Construction Company of Filley for four years, was a salesman for Midwest Livestock Company for 34 years, and was employed by Plymouth Industries as a salesman for five years. He enjoyed piddling in his garage, his Vets, boating and camping with Susie, friends and family at Flagstop Lake at Milford, Kan., playing ten-point pitch with the Card Party group, and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren and attending their activities. Chuck was always willing to help anyone when he could. He loaned out tools and other things when asked, and ran errands as needed to help others. In his younger years, he was a particularly good carpenter and concrete worker, and performed endless work for others with a smile on his face. He was a very generous and loving man. Chuck was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He was a former member of the American Lutheran Church of Filley and the Trinity Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He served on the maintenance committee for four years at Filley. He served as the Fire Chief at Filley for a year. He was a member of the Beatrice FOE, the Beatrice Legion Club, and the local chapter of TPA.

He is survived by his wife Susie Brown, they married in Las Vegas on March 3, 2009; daughter, Brenda (Dan) Shipley of Omaha; son, Lonnie Brown of Virginia; stepchildren, Michelle Manes of Beatrice and Marty Coates of Holmesville; granddaughters, Stephanie Reager of Omaha, Sarah Crocker of Omaha, and Maizy Wollenburg and McKaila Bayless both of Beatrice; grandson Wyatt Brown of Beatrice; step-grandsons, Mason Coates of Lincoln and Waylon Chenoweth of Beatrice; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father, Lawrence Brown; his mother, Beatrice Hill Brown Watson; first wife, Arlyss Brown; step-father, Warren "Pappy" Watson; mother-in-law, Verna Wathor; sister, Peggy (Jerry) Ridder; stepson-in-law, Max Manes.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Inurnment will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery with military rites conducted by Bitting-Norman Post # 27 of the Beatrice American Legion. People are encouraged to attend the committal service at the cemetery at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday instead of the service at the church. A guestbook for signatures will be available at Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.