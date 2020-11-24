Charles "Chuck" P. Brown

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Inurnment will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery with military rites conducted by Bitting-Norman Post # 27 of the Beatrice American Legion. People are encouraged to attend the committal service at the cemetery at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday instead of the service at the church.