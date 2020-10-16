Cherryl L. Blakeway

Cherryl L. Blakeway, passed away October 8, 2020. Born May 2, 1937. Preceded in death by parents, Elden and Imogene Blakeway. Survived by brother, Brad Blakeway, nieces, Rebecca (James) Rago and Jamie Kelly; great-nieces and nephews, Jessica, Chrystina, Matthew and Dalton; great-great-niece, Grace; caregivers, Jimeta and Daniel.

Funeral Monday 11:00 a.m. 72nd Street Chapel with interment Monday 2:00 p.m. in Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nature Conservancy of Nebraska. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory, 1010 N. 72nd, Omaha. www.johnagentleman.com