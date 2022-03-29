Christopher Charles Pittman

Christopher Charles Pittman, 60, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 25, 2022 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. He was born October 17, 1961, in Beatrice to Charles and Marlene (Schoen) Pittman. He attended Pickrell Elementary School and graduated in 1980 from Beatrice High School. He worked for Charles Pittman Construction. Chris married Peggy (Vail) Galloway in 1980 in Wilber. They lived near Pickrell, and had one son, Matthew. They later divorced. Chris enjoyed the Red Dead Redemption video game, Coca Cola, watching movies, music, and staying informed on current news stories. He loved his cats, Buddy & Elsie and will be remembered for his friendly smile and chuckling laugh.

Survivors include his son, Matthew of Beatrice; mother, Marlene Pittman of Pickrell; brothers, Dana (Kim) Pittman, Mark (Ginger) Pittman, Jim (Rose) Pittman all of Pickrell; several nieces, a nephew and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles (November 2015); grandparents, Louis and Mary Schoen and James and Elsie Winkle Pittman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, a register book will be available at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.