Clara (Meints) Remmers

Clara (Meints) Remmers, 94, of Beatrice passed away on September 9, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. She was born on October 23, 1926 at rural Pickrell to Heye C. and Trientje (Weber) Meints. She was baptized on November 15, 1926 and was confirmed on May 18, 1941 at Christ Lutheran Church of Pickrell. She attended elementary school at Townsend District 63 and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where she was active in the youth group (Luther League) and sang in the choir. She worked at the Lutheran Hospital in the dietary department, Wilcox Cleaners and Swifts (egg breaking and candling). Clara also volunteered at the Lutheran Hospital gift shop. She married John D. Remmers on January 25, 1948 at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell by Rev. Brokering. They lived and farmed near Filley for ten years and then moved to a farm near Holmesville. They farmed until 1986 and then moved to Beatrice. They were members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice, where she taught Sunday School and Jr. Lutherans. She loved being a homemaker, sewing, embroidering and working side by side with her husband on the farm. She especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to their visits and family gatherings.

She is survived by her children Bonnie (George) Muller of Clatonia, Dianna Ropers of Beatrice, Michael (Gera) Remmers of Holmesville, Gary (Lynn) Remmers of Holmesville, Barbara (Bernie) Agena of Beatrice; eleven grandchildren, Kerri (Chet III) McGrury of Beatrice, Chris (Mandy) Muller of Omaha, Aaron (Tony) Crim of Holmesville, Elijah (Lisa) Ropers of Sarasota, FL, Derek (Nicole) Remmers of Beatrice, Ashley (Brian) Johannes of Hickman, Justin (Josi) Remmers of Dewitt, Jarod (Jessi) Remmers of Beatrice, Nicholas (Kylie) Essam of Beatrice, Terrance Whiting of Beatrice and Natasha (Mike) Wolf of Beatrice; twenty great-grandchildren, Chet IV and Claire McGrury, Luke and Mason Muller, Joshua and Jonah Crim, Lauren and Kellen Remmers, Adalyn and Brynn Johannes, Callan Essam, Haley and Danidy Whiting, Gavin Wolf, Teagan, Kaden and Jaylen Remmers, Saber, Lyric Hoesche and Brix Remmers; sister-in-law, Rosetta Remmers and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Heye and Trientje Meints; husband, John on June 11, 2010; granddaughter, Amy Muller; grandson, Noah Ropers; brothers, Chris (Bertha) Meints, Herman (Tena) Meints, Fred (Frieda) Meints, Arnold (Helen) Meints; sisters, Mamie (Melvin) Haecker, Grace (Ehme) Wallman; sister-in-law, Verna (Edward) Bauman; brother-in-law, Chris Remmers.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the church basement. Private family burial will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with Melvin and Connie Oltmans in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.