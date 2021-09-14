Menu
Clara Remmers
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Clara (Meints) Remmers

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the church basement. Private family burial will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with Melvin and Connie Oltmans in charge.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
