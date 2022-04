My Sincere Condolences on the passing of Your Mother. I am smiling as I recall her laughter and beautiful smile as she would greet me. Her Faith was always first and foremost and could tackle anything she desired. Did she ever say 'No?' She was always ready to be involved in any sector of life. The precious memories of Diller Picnic and her Leadership on all levels from Planning to creating and decorating the Floats. I hope there will be a Special Honor this year as you Celebrate 125 years in her Memory! May you find Peace and Comfort in knowing she is leaving a Legacy in you her children, grandchildren and GG. My Prayers and Thoughts are with you!

Gaylene Switzer Ryan Friend January 9, 2022