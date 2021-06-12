Menu
Cletus Troy Frerichs
Cletus Troy (C.T.) Frerichs

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. A register book for signatures will be available at Fox Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice, St. John Lutheran Church, or to the Gage County Historical Society in C.T.'s memory.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2021.
