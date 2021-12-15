Menu
Connie Lantz
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Connie M. Lantz

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the church. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
17
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Community Church
Beatrice, NE
Dec
17
Prayer Service
10:45a.m.
Christ Community Church
Beatrice, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Community Church
Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
