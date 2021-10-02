Connie J. (Anderson) Royal

Connie J. (Anderson) Royal, 74 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Liberty gained her wings on September 30, 2021 at her home with her husband and her pets. She was born on September 3, 1947 in Pawnee City to Robert and Phyllis (Holt) Anderson. Connie grew up in DuBois most of her life. She moved to Arizona where she held multiple jobs always helping others. She birthed 4 children; Mike, Tim, Pat and Johnna. Connie married Bob Royal in 1989 and made Nebraska home.

Connie is survived by her children, Michael Barker of Casa Grande, AZ, Timothy Barker and wife Sara of Gilbert, AZ, Patrick Barker, Johnna Neumann and husband Timothy, both of Filley; 12 grandchildren; and 5-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Bridget Barker.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Inurnment will follow in the DuBois Cemetery south of DuBois. The family will greet friends one hour preceding services on Monday at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the ASPCA in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.