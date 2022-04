Connie J. (Anderson) Royal

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Inurnment will follow in the DuBois Cemetery south of DuBois. The family will greet friends one hour preceding services on Monday at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the ASPCA in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.