Correena Dee "Cori" Ewald

Correena Dee "Cori" Ewald, age 52 of Fairbury went home to Heaven on September 16, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center West. She was born in Beatrice on January 27, 1969 to David and Maureen (Danforth) Ewald. Cori was a graduate of Southern High School in Wymore. She was a member of Region V Services where she had many friends that she considered her family. She loved having pancakes at Griffey's Steakhouse in Fairbury every weekend and enjoyed traveling. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley – especially Joseph Hall's impersonation of him. Cori never knew a stranger and will be missed dearly by her family and numerous friends.

Those left to mourn her passing are her brother, Tony Ewald of Beatrice; aunt, Dee Ann Frerichs of Wymore; Bonus Family, Lois Green, Dusty Green, Casey Green, Cody Green, and Mandy (Richie) Hill, and their children; cousins, Barry (Deb) Craig, Dan (Inga) Craig, Kristi (Brian) Bauer and their children; nephew, Alex; niece, Madison; several other cousins; and a host of extended family and friends including her Region V Services Family. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Justin and Daphine Danforth and Lyle and Verna Ewald; uncles, Norm Frerichs, JR Craig, and Lloyd Ewald; and aunt, Linda Hobelman.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska with the funeral home in charge. Sign Cori's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.

