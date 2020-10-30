Menu
Courtney Knepp

Courtney Lynn Knepp

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Beatrice Mennonite Church in Beatrice with Pastor Tim Amor and Pastor Paul Coen officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatrice Mennonite Church's Facebook page. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at the service. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date at the Pleasantview Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A guestbook for signatures will be available at Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour at the church prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family for future designation.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Service
11:00a.m.
livestreamed on the Beatrice Mennonite Church's Facebook page
Oct
31
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Beatrice Mennonite Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
GUEST BOOK
I knew Courtney when she was a student at Cedar Elementary. She always had the sweetest smile and a sparkle in her eyes! I am so very sorry for your loss.
Amy Dusenbery
October 30, 2020
We have no words, only prayers that The Lord will wrap his loving arms around all of you and guide you through this sudden loss. Courtney was a great light in your lives and she will be missed.
Tom and Rachel. Blake
October 29, 2020