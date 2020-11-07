Dale J. Scheideler

Dale J. Scheideler, age 91 was a lifetime resident of Wymore who passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Dale was born to Herbert and Josephine (Hoefling) Scheideler on February 22, 1929. Dale graduated from Wymore High School in 1947. He married Norma (Roberts) on June 19, 1951. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2021. They were blessed with five children: John Dale, Robert Scott, Mary Jo, Michael Dean and Susan Ann. Dale served in the Army in the Korean War. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad as a depot agent for twenty years mostly in Daykin and Western. He later worked twenty years for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in Wymore. Dale was a cradle Catholic and member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore. He was a member of the American Legion Post #25 and the American Postal Workers Union. Dale enjoyed Nebraska football, travels to California and Nevada, bus travels, but most of all spending time with his family and going to many activities and sporting events. Their family and church meant so much to him.

Dale is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, John (Betty) of Wymore, Robert (Debbie) of LaVista, and Michael of Lincoln; daughter, Susan (Dean) Bogue of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren, Telissa (Eric) Riley of Milford, Jakob (Jessica) Scheideler of Grand Island; Audra (Nicholas) Troxel of Wymore; Christopher (Jessica) Sheideler of Elkhorn, Lisa (Gabe) Andrews of Denver, CO, Angela Scheideler of Denver, CO, Stacey (Jon) Olson of Papillion, Scott (Joanna) Scheideler of Papillion, Nicholas (Natalie) Hershberger of Lincoln, Jordan (Kendra) Bogue of Lincoln, and Jadyn Bogue of Lincoln; 27 great-grandchildren, Kayla and Conner Riley, Jacob McGowen, Hope and Alexis McCrimmon, Brielle, Kendrea, Noah and Drake Troxel, Keslyn, Presley, and Charlotte Scheideler, Finn, Decklan, and Julia Andrews Ethan and Lalya Olson, Ruby, Violet, Grey, and Forest Scheideler, Lauren, Ben, Wil, Max, and Ellie Hershberger; sister-in-law, Shirley (Larry) Duensing; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Josephine Scheideler; mother and father-in-law, Mildred (Morris) Roberts, Will Gerdes; daughter Mary (Scheideler) Hershberger; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Maxine Scheideler; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, a private family Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 with Father Rand officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wymore. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Sunday, November 8th from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Masks are required at all events. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Mary's Altar Society with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dale's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.