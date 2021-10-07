Dallas L. Lottman

Dallas L. Lottman, 75 years of age, of Wymore passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He was born in Steele City on June 17, 1946 to Arnold and Eliza (Goldsberry) Lottman. Dallas graduated from Diller High School in 1964. He married Barbara Bergmeier on August 30, 1964 in Diller. Dallas worked for 18 years at Dempster Industries in Beatrice and for 31 years at Landoll Corporation in Marysville, KS. He was always on the go, kindhearted, patient, a jokester and enjoyed listening to music, collecting records, traveling, reading and taking pictures.

Dallas is survived by his wife, Barb "Sweet"; daughter, Cindy Lytle and husband Jeff of Wymore; granddaughter, Stevie Saia and significant other Rich Kamp of Seabrook, TX; stepgrandchildren, Nick Lytle and wife Nykky, Chris Lytle; great-grandchildren, Tréton Leishman, Skylar Saia; stepgreat-grandchildren, J'Cadence Lytle, Elizabella Lytle, Drayden Kamp; sister-in-law, Deb Krivan and husband Roger of DeWitt; brother-in-law, Frank Jordan of Fairbury; niece, Kerry Baker; and nephews, Jason Jordan and Philip Jordan. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Lottman; and sister, Melody Jordan.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Casual dress is suggested. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Prairie Home Cemetery near Diller. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign Monday, October 11, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.