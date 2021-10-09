Menu
Dallas Lottman
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Dallas L. Lottman

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Casual dress is suggested. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Prairie Home Cemetery near Diller. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign Monday, October 11, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 9, 2021.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory

My Condolences Sent To The Family - RIP
Carolyn Lineweber
School
October 8, 2021
