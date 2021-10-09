Dallas L. Lottman

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Casual dress is suggested. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Prairie Home Cemetery near Diller. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign Monday, October 11, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.