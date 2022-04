Dan J. Mook Jr.

Dan J. Mook Jr. of Mountain Home, AR passed away February 14, 2021 in Mountain Home. Dan was born July 9, 1936 in Lincoln to Dan and Leona (Larsen) Mook.

A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. July 9, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.