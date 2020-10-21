Daniel D. Hawkins

Daniel D. Hawkins, 79 years of age, of Wymore passed away at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1941 in Beatrice to Leslie J. "Jack" and Roma (Remmers) Hawkins. Dan was a 1959 graduate of Barneston High School and lived in the Wymore area most of his life. He and Barbara Jean Jurgens were married on December 26, 1960 and later divorced. He had played in several dance bands including Blue River Gang (18 Years), Memphis Beats, Night Train, and Dance Country Crossfire. Dan was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran (State Line) Church and had served as a trustee and deacon; Son of the American Legion (played and called BINGO); Nebraska State Volunteer Fire Fighters Association; and the Kiwanis Club of Southern Gage County. Dan had served on the Barneston Township Board; served 12 years on the Wymore City Council; Charter Member of the Wymore Jaycees; served on the Wymore Volunteer Fire Dept.; and former member of the Beatrice Elks and Eagles clubs. Since 1997 and was an EMT since 1998. He had received numerous 4-H awards, was first to show a horse in Gage County and served on the Gage County 4-H Council. He had served on the Nebraska Volunteer Fire Fighters Museum Board and received Top Fire Fighter of the Year for Nebraska in 2019. Dan enjoyed golfing, serving Meals of Wheels, playing cards, dancing, bingo, bowling, and attending grandchildren activities. He owned and operated the first big round bailer along the state line and enjoyed being involved with politics (especially fighting for the family farm legislation in the 80's).

Survivors include his children Elliott Hawkins and Angelique (Mark) Meyer, all of Wymore; 2 grandchildren Brady (Anastasia) Meyer and Macy Meyer; and special friend Joanna Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Wymore Cemetery with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Public visitation Friday from noon-8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. Masks and proper social distancing will be required at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dan's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.