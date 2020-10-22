Daniel D. Hawkins

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Wymore Cemetery with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Public visitation Friday from noon-8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. Masks and proper social distancing will be required at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge.