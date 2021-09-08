Menu
David Mortensen
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

David E. Mortensen

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Crab Orchard Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in the fellowship room of the church. Cremation has taken place but a book for signatures will be available on Wednesday, September 8th, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
