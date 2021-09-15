Dean Darrell Hahn

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Marilyn Hasemann officiating. Inurnment with military rites by the United States Marine Corps and Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the American Legion will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the American Legion in Plymouth in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.