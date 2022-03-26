Della Irene (Weers) Knabe

Della Irene (Weers) Knabe, age 90, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Adams. She was born on October 25, 1931 in rural Diller to John and Minnie (Wenz) Weers. Della married Wilmer Knabe on November 15, 1952 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Diller and they lived in Beatrice most of their married life.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Steven) Philippi of Central City; sons, Kent Knabe and Keith Knabe of Beatrice; 4 grandchildren, Nathan (Beth) Philippi of Kearney, Dana (Mark) Coddington of Lexington, VA, Patrick Knabe of Delray Beach, FL and Monica (Casey) Opperman of Lincoln; seven great-grandchildren Seth, Bella, and Claire Philippi, Melody, Noelle, and Caleb Coddington, and Oliver Opperman; her sister Pauline Hatesohl Lindhorst of Clay Center, KS and sister-in-law Iola (Knabe) Ottersberg of Wymore, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 10th & High St. Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice, followed by a luncheon back at the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held at the Harman-Wright Mortuary noon – 8 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice or the Alzheimer's Association. A register book is also available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com for messages of condolence. Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.