Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Della Knabe
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 29 2022
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Della Irene (Weers) Knabe

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 10th & High St. Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice, followed by a luncheon back at the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice or the Alzheimer's Association. A register book is also available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com for messages of condolence.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
NE
Mar
29
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
10th & High St. Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.